This Is Why A Supermajority In Congress Is Necessary

Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2025 promised a seismic shift in the federal government—a long-overdue reckoning for the bloated, inefficient, overreaching, and corrupt bureaucracy that has choked American liberty for decades. But his agenda, rooted in deregulation, fiscal restraint, and a reassertion of national sovereignty, although nothing short of revolutionary, is in trouble.

To deliver on these promises—and to capitalize on the mandate he received from the American people, Trump will need more than a slim Republican majority in the US House and Senate. He needs a commanding, unassailable supermajority. Why? Because the twin forces of an activist judiciary and the relentlessly obstructive Democrat Party in Congress stand poised to derail every move he makes...

