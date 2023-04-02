Postiive ET Messages! Clean water for the Hopi and Flint, Michigan!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Samuel Chong of the Thiabooua Prophecy with positive and fantastic ET messages with hope for humanity! See: www.chinasong.org His interivew is followed by Leon McLaughlin of the Washington Clean Water Foundation on clean water for the beautiful Hopi Indians, and the people and children of Flint Michigan! I hope you can all listen to this positive, uplifting radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com