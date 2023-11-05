Secrets of the Magna Carta - Documentary - HaloRockDocs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secrets of the Magna Carta, tells the story of the legendary document that dates from the time of Robin Hood. It is the most highly valued piece of paper in the world, and has changed the course of history. Magna Carta is a standard against which we can judge how free we are. So how do we measure up today? These films give us reasons to celebrate, but also to be fearful.