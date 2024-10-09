BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hurricane Helene FEMA/Feds Fail! No Money. No Help. Where'd the Money Go?
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
4 followers
67 views • 7 months ago

The Hurricane Helene story just continues to get worse as we watch our totally inept federal government continue to say they are doing everything they can and the people are happy with it, listen to this interview with Biden. He didn't even know what storm the reporter was asking him about. This is the commander in chief. He's clueless.


The media is covering for FEMA as is the White House Press Secretary who says there is no truth to FEMA funds being diverted to illegal migrants. Listen to her own words now in 2024 and back in 2022. 


This government doesn't care about Americans, they have made that perfectly clear with this pathetic response to a large-scale disaster. If this doesn't give you a reason to prep, I don't know what will. You are watching this in real time. No one is coming to help you! And while you can't prepare for every scenario you can be in a basic state of readiness for disasters in general. It's your family's insurance policy. No one is coming to save you! 


Behindthelinepodcast.com 


#disaster​ #grindstoneministries​ #hurricanehelene​ #helene​ #hurricanerelief​ #fema​ #mayorkus​ #Biden​ #femabudget​ #migrants​ #behindthelinepodcast​ #shtf​ #prepper​ #prepping​ #prep​ #shtfprepper​ #shtfsurvival​ #areyouready​

Keywords
prepperpreppingnorth carolinashtffemadisasterdisaster reliefprephurricane helenebehind the line podcastshtf survivalhelenemayorkussurvival prepper
