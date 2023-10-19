COVID Vaccines appear to increase risk of contracting covid-19, says FLA Surgeon General

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FLA Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD on Hannity:
COVID Vaccines appear to increase risk of contracting covid-19, this has been seen in multiple studies around the world.
We need more doctors and scientists to have the integrity and courage to voice their perspectives - even if they’re controversial. In Florida, we will continue to do just that.
Thank you, @seanhannity, for continuing to share truth with Americans!
