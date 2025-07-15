Emergency InPower Meeting: Mass Action Against 5G, Smart Meters, Medical Mandates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jul 14, 2025
Cal Washington from the InPower movement and his guests met on July 9th to discuss the next big wave of NoL (notice of liability) that they will unleash on industries or leaders who are behind harmful technologies or industries.
To learn more about their unique approach to activism, visit: https://www.inpowermovement.org/emfhazards