Man Says Fenbendazole, a Dog Dewormer, Cured His Cancer

April 27, 2019
Edmond man, Joe Tippens, says cheap drug for dogs cured his cancer.
What is FENBENDAZOLE? Fenbendazole (brand names Panacur®, Safe-Guard®) is a medication used to treat a variety of parasites (e.g., roundworms, hookworms, lungworm, whipworm, and certain types of tapeworms) in dogs. Its use in cats for the treatment of parasites is 'off label' or 'extra label'.