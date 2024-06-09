A Survivor - 'IOF Soldiers Entered the Refugee Camp Disguised in a Humanitarian Aid Truck' - IOF Massacre at Nuseirat camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A survivor of the Israeli massacre at Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip witnessed how the first Israeli soldiers entered the refugee camp disguised in a humanitarian aid truck:
- I was passing by when a truck pulled over. Clothes and cooking pots... Suddenly about 10 [soldiers] came out, special forces. They started shooting, I was shot with 3 bullets to the chest, and arm, they began shooting everything, shooting, shooting.