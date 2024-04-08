Don't Take My Pups! Mom Dog Tearfully Sacrifices To Give Her Puppies Survived

Pets in Love





Apr 8, 2024





Don't Take My Pups! Mom Dog Tearfully Sacrifices To Give Her Puppies Survive





What would have happened if they hadn't come?

She was so tired, Her eyes were uncertain, not knowing what the future would bring. This little mother gave birth to 9 babies in the middle of the bush. in the open air, they were being exposed to rain and sun.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, and during the night, there was a storm that even knocked down roofs in the south zone.

How could they have survived that night?

But obviously, they wouldn't have been able to survive any longer.

Someone took 1 puppy away.

And they wouldn't have even cared about the rest.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuF...





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ryJPVybsnA