152 views • 11 months ago

Almond Butter Blondies


Ingredients:

2 cups HRS Organic Almonds (to make 1 cup almond butter)

1/4 tsp. HRS Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder

2 large organic eggs

1/4 tsp. Organic Vanilla Bean Powder

1 tsp baking powder

Sprinkle of HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

1/2 cup Organic Chocolate Chips 


Get the kit HERE!


Instructions:

1. In a food processor, blend the raw almonds for 10 minutes to make almond butter. Stop the food processor and scrape the sides a few times throughout.

2. In medium bowl, combine the almond butter with rest of the ingredients. Mix Well.

3. Bake for 20-25 minutes in an 8x10 pan at 350F. Cut them into squares.

