Hungary’s PM Orban: NATO Troops to Enter Ukraine Soon to Fight Russians

World War 3 could take a radical turn for the worse in coming weeks. Until now, NATO allies havWorld War 3 could take a radical turn for the worse in coming weeks. Until now, NATO allies have not deployed combat troops in Ukraine to engage Russian forces. That may change the next month or two. Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary has claimed that NATO allies will send troops into Ukraine soon to fight Russians. The Hungarian leader made the stunning admission on an interview on Hungary's national public radio station. We'll cover the latest on WW3 plus a pending banking crisis that could usher in a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/10/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day