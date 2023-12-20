Create New Account
Israel Won't Stop Attacking Hospitals across Occupied GAZA - Girl Killed by IDF Second Air Strike - the First she Lost her Leg
Published 2 months ago

Israel Won't Stop Attacking Hospitals across Occupied GAZA

Photo of girl killed that had already had her leg cut off from a previous air strike.

Mubarak Hospital for Children & Maternity at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, South of the Gaza Strip

Here's the previous video I posted yesterday about this hospital attack. https://www.brighteon.com/d2090b78-8d56-4f8f-901d-c5781dd57c62



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

