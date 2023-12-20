Israel Won't Stop Attacking Hospitals across Occupied GAZA - Girl Killed by IDF Second Air Strike - the First she Lost her Leg

Israel Won't Stop Attacking Hospitals across Occupied GAZA
Photo of girl killed that had already had her leg cut off from a previous air strike.
Mubarak Hospital for Children & Maternity at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, South of the Gaza Strip
Here's the previous video I posted yesterday about this hospital attack. https://www.brighteon.com/d2090b78-8d56-4f8f-901d-c5781dd57c62
