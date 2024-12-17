NEW PFIZER COVERUP EXPOSED! - Pfizer Lied & People Died! - Vaccine Deaths Continue To Skyrocket

GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the constantly increasing number of people dying following the "Covid Vaccine," specifically Pfizer which has been caught once again covering up deaths in their trials.

Pfizer failed to disclose the deaths of two women from their vaccine trials, both of which died from heart failure. While many believe this may have changed the outcome of the approval of Pfizer's deadly injections for Emergency Use Authorization, this is unlikely considering the FDA and Pfizer are hand in hand and part of the same agenda to depopulate and normalize technocratic tyranny.

Nonetheless, this is one of mountain numbers of examples of Pfizer covering up deaths and injuries both in their vaccine "trials" and the effect after public release.

Pregnant mice almost all had miscarriages. Yet, this was covered up.

Children had heart attacks, yet this too was covered up.

Pfizer tried to cover up the damage of the vaccines for 75 years and luckily, this was denied and we've learned a lot since.

We know both Pfizer and Moderna injections cause massively heightened levels of cancer.





This is a crime against humanity and it's not over. Get prepared for what's next. They want you falling for Bird Flu next.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





