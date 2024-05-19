ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 5/19/24 • IRAN PRESIDENT HELICOPTER CRASH, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HELICOPTER CRASH INVOLVING IRAN PRESIDENT & TOP OFFICIALS SPARKS WORLD WAR III FEARS AS SIGNS POINT TO ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT — MUST WATCH!
Alex Jones will also report and give his analysis on new videos emerging from the Congo showing thousands of children being pressed into slavery at Communist Chinese mines -- tune in!
Meanwhile, Big Tech overlords are censoring across the internet a parody video exposing Biden in bid to interfere in 2024 election, but parody videos fall under fair use exception.
