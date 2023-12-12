Hero Executed By Trigger Happy Soldiers

Was this cold-blooded action part of Israel's Dahiya policy? This event portrays Israel's apparent disregard for human life. According to a heartless, evil Netanyahu, his comment on this tragedy was simply, "That's life".
'Evil Rising' by David Fesliyan
