Israel lobby BLEEDING US taxpayers dry? - financial cost of US support for Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel lobby BLEEDING US taxpayers dry?
The staggering financial cost of US support for Israel is pegged at $3 trillion, including $1.6 billion in risky state pension fund investments and $1.6 trillion in aid from 1973–2002.
💵 US financial company Moody’s downgraded Israel’s credit rating from A2 to Baa1 in late 2024, warning of a further slide to junk status.
Despite this, US state lawmakers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, and Ohio pump public employee pension funds into downgraded Israel bonds — with investments from $10M to $625M. Even county pension funds in places like Broward (FL) and Franklin (OH) are reportedly in on the gamble.
❓Why are American workers footing an Israel price tag at an equivalent of almost 8.3% of the national debt?