Israel lobby BLEEDING US taxpayers dry? - financial cost of US support for Israel

Israel lobby BLEEDING US taxpayers dry?

The staggering financial cost of US support for Israel is pegged at $3 trillion, including $1.6 billion in risky state pension fund investments and $1.6 trillion in aid from 1973–2002.

💵 US financial company Moody’s downgraded Israel’s credit rating from A2 to Baa1 in late 2024, warning of a further slide to junk status.

Despite this, US state lawmakers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, and Ohio pump public employee pension funds into downgraded Israel bonds — with investments from $10M to $625M. Even county pension funds in places like Broward (FL) and Franklin (OH) are reportedly in on the gamble.

❓Why are American workers footing an Israel price tag at an equivalent of almost 8.3% of the national debt?



