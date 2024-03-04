RFK Jr. | “The Mexican Drug Cartel Is Running America’s Immigration Policy”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RFK Jr. Drops Truth Bomb on CNBC: “The Mexican Drug Cartel Is Running America’s Immigration Policy” | Vigilant News Network
“Who can say that that’s a good thing?” he asked.
“The people who are coming over have been exploited, extorted, robbed, raped. They come over here; they're exploited by — they can’t work legally. They’re exploited by unscrupulous employers who are paying $6 or $8 an hour.
And those employers, contractors in New York City, are competing against union shops. So, they’re lowering the returns to labor in our country. They are lowering salaries in this country. There’s no question about that.”
https://rumble.com/v4gmb9c-rfk-jr.-drops-truth-bomb-on-cnbc-the-mexican-drug-cartel-is-running-america.html