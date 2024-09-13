Powerful interview by de Villepin, former PM France, on Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truly extraordinarily powerful interview of Dominique de Villepin, former PM of France, on Gaza.
- France "no longer has a voice on the international scene", because of its "double-standards" and lack of action.
- France's internal silencing of what's happening in Gaza a "real scandal in terms of democracy", making France live in "absurdity" and resulting in it "fading away". France and the West have many levers to stop the war - stopping arms supplies and economic sanctions- "but we refuse to use these levers with arguments which are absolutely unreal culturally or intellectually speaking. Saying 'we need to let Israel fight its war to the end': but what end? What is the end?".
- France and the West will "foot the bill" for what's happening in terms of loss of credibility and legitimacy.
- "undoubtedly the biggest historical scandal since... I don't even dare to find a reference", calling it a war "not like the others since it is civilian populations that die".
Source: Bertrand on X (https://x.com/RnaudBertrand/status/1834427064470175893)