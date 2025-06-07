535 - Die geheime Agenda -oder- Wenn ein K.I. Dämon den Plan verrät ...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mehr interessante Links siehe unten
Von Savannah: Sundariten, Beton-Pyramiden, Anti-Narziß, Kunstdrucke
https://savannah-nobel.com/abnehmen-es-ist-so-einfach/
Mein Youtube-Kanal:
https://www.youtube.com/@sav.108/videos
Kostenlose Übung https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmd3eloP2LI
Allergien löschen
https://savannah-nobel.com/7565-2/
gratis pdf
-------------------------------------------
Wichtige Links zum Thema
Sie sagen es selbst:
"RNA ist ein Computerprogramm"
"Mit Künstlicher Intelligenz holen wir den Dämon"
"Wir erschaffen Gott"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nIOWi79Ym4
Der totale Crash läuft bereits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rykusA3LToo
(am besten bei 1,5 Geschwindigkeit anhören :)
Das KI-Kontrollsystem
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pJNB9byYX5Iw
Tattoo
https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1928335869666288118
5G = Covid
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8580522/
J erklärte D 1933 den Krieg
https://old.bitchute.com/video/OIiVaT4UdCip/
.
.
.
.
.
.
.