Revealed: How Southport stabbing suspect Axel Rudakubana starred as Doctor Who for BBC Children in Need fundraising advert when he was 11

The teenager accused of murdering three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event once starred as Doctor Who in a BBC Children in Need advert, it can be revealed.
Footage unearthed by MailOnline shows Axel Rudakubana, then aged 11, emerging from the Tardis in David Tennant's trademark trenchcoat and tie - before urging the nation to help children by getting involved in fundraising.
The clip featuring Rudakubana, filmed in Blackpool in 2018, was deleted earlier today by both the BBC and the Ology child talent agency that represented him.
Continued at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13702957/How-Southport-stabbing-suspect-Axel-Rudakubana-dressed-Doctor-Children-Need-fundraising-video-12.html
