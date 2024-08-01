BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Pastor Matthew Trewhella—Of Two Evils, Choose Neither
86 views • 9 months ago

August 1, 2024: My guest this week is Pastor Matthew Trewhella, pastor of Mercy Seat Christian Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Pastor Trewhella is the author of The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates and is a staunch advocate for principled living and for the duty we all have of protecting the vulnerable and defending our nations and our communities from destructive compromise on moral issues. He talks about the tragic decline of moral integrity in the Republican Party as it has removed from its platform policies against abortion and sexual perversion. He also speaks of the trial in Michigan of pro-lifers facing 11 years in prison for peaceful protest.

Learn more about resisting evil at: https://defytyrants.com

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

politicsabortionprolifelgbtqchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcompromiseperversionhomosexualitycivil disobediencemilwaukeemercy seatcharter of rights and freedomschpcanadadefy tyrantsmatthew trewhellapeckfordchp talkssupremacy of godresist evil
