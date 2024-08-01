CHP Talks: Pastor Matthew Trewhella—Of Two Evils, Choose Neither

August 1, 2024: My guest this week is Pastor Matthew Trewhella, pastor of Mercy Seat Christian Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Pastor Trewhella is the author of The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates and is a staunch advocate for principled living and for the duty we all have of protecting the vulnerable and defending our nations and our communities from destructive compromise on moral issues. He talks about the tragic decline of moral integrity in the Republican Party as it has removed from its platform policies against abortion and sexual perversion. He also speaks of the trial in Michigan of pro-lifers facing 11 years in prison for peaceful protest.

