Should Christians Be Trick-or-Treating?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
162 followers
Follow
0
57 views • 10/31/2023

Should Christians Be Trick-or-Treating?


https://www.thebereancall.org/content/should-christians-be-trick-or-treating

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Tom: Dave, this has been one of the banes of my existence. I know as a young Christian when this festival, this holiday, came around (so-called), we used to shut off all our lights and just hide in the back room, not wanting to participate in it. On the other hand, you have a church that has children, and the parents of children, they don’t know what to do, and they’d like to get them off the streets or get them on church grounds and have some kind of function. What do you think?


Dave: Well, if you want to have some special church function that evening so the kids are not out trick-or-treating, or so they are not tempted to do that, I see no problem with that.


Tom: Sometimes it becomes a Halloween or a costume function at the church.


halloweendave huntberean callta mcmahon
