Meltdown Over the N-Word + the End of Cancel Culture (Piers Morgan)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
23 views • 4 months ago

Piers Morgan hosted a panel where Mark Lamont Hill absolutely melted down at the thought of somebody using the N-word in front of him. As Shiloh, Hendrix and murderer, Carmelo Anthony, raise massive amounts of money, and what would not have happened in 2020 is that a Minnesota woman, Shiloh Hendrix, is being rewarded for her vulgar use of the N-word as perhaps populations of white people are tired of the two tier system.

Keywords
reactionpiers morgann-wordmeltdownanthonymark lamont hillgive send gokarmelo anthonymyron gainesshiloh hendrixcarmelo
