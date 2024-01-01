Create New Account
THE GREATEST JOURNALIST JOHN PILGER DIED & JEWISH MEDIA IS PRETENDING HE NEVER EXISTED
What is happening
If there is any doubt that "Jews control the media"try to find one mention of one of the world's greatest journalists John Pilger in the JEWISH CONTROLLED US MAINSTREAM MEDIA. NOT ONE SINGLE MENTION OF HIS DEATH nor one single mention of his entire work spanning 60 years. Why? Because Pilger was a critic of Genocide, War and Israel, that's why. So this is proof that Jews control the media and their existence on this earth DEPENDS on war, genocide and human suffering. Without lies, war, genocide, and human suffering - the flimsy Jewish narratives would collapse and their power would exist no more. Thats the truth. And that truth is not difficult to prove.

