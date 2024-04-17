© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Powerful airstrikes were carried out on the suburb of Chasov Yar, where temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were located.
adding todays news:
The United States will restrict the freedom of movement of Iran's foreign minister, who arrives in New York this week to attend the UN General Assembly.
According to the report, the minister and his entourage will be limited to only a few streets near the UN headquarters in Manhattan and the Iranian mission to the UN, as well as access to and from JFK Airport.