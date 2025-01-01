Eclipse: Mathematically & Geometrically Impossible On A Globe Earth

... someone should tell Mike Adams about this, he's so lost in the establishment wizardry, it's not even funny. He even knows how bad and evil the establishment is, and how they lie to us all the time, about everything... he knows all about the witches and warlocks and the blood drinking, baby eating, devil worshipers, and such.... but yet he still believes everything they've ever put out about space and planets, the moon, the sun, the stars, and the universe.

Mike thinks the myriad of subjects he's studied over his lifetime, with a keen interest in space and the universe and physics and science and mathematics and all, he thinks this is sufficient learning to be able to pre-judge, the evidence, the arguments, the facts, that surround the observation, that we live on a level, stationary, plane. He couldn't be more wrong.

This life long learning that one thinks precludes oneself from even entertaining the idea that one might have it all wrong, is a fallacy in logic, because the fooling and trickery, has taken place over one's entire lifetime, since they could first form a thought, from then on, the globe psyop has been there.... so everything you've learned over your life, is not going to amount to a hill of beans on this subject... what you've learned, is all misinformation... what you've learned, is the psyop.... so to rely on this information, is nonsensical.

You've got to get over that "I'm so smart" crap... yes, you're smart, with a bunch of bull crap for knowledge. Surely you can see how that could be a problem, that everything you think you knew about the universe and the place where you live, is all wrong. Imagine if that indeed was the case. Imagine it. Then look into the subject seriously, so you won't have to imagine anymore, you'll know. And that will be that. It can be this simple.

If you think I'm dumb, just remember, you are 100%, projecting. And that's a fact. And if it's not a fact, it's at least, a poke. Not unlike that which one might experience, from a needle.

To poke, is the very nature of the needle. While this does indeed make said needle, a poker, it does not make him, a prick, so don't be a dick, with any of that word play bullshit... I've nipped that in the bud right here, taken the wind out of those sails... so ixnay on the rickpay ordway laypay.

The earth is not a globe. Let the cognitive dissonance flow through you. Just tell it, hello. And then let it go. You'll be alright.

Now, go take on the day!

