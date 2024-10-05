I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 12: Eight Basic Doctrinal Standards

Jesus expects certain things from His church. The problem is that many Christians don't embrace personal evangelism and inviting someone to church is simply not the same as witnessing to them. How many people believe in miracles enough to step out in faith to pray for the sick, raise the dead and cast out demons?

We just don't see that happening anymore but it should be commonplace in the modern church just like water baptism and remembering our Savior with the Lord's Supper. The early church joyfully embraced foot washing but most Christians are turned off by this concept and think it is weird even though Jesus set the example.

Even worse, most believers operate in their own strength, ignoring the fact that Jesus told the early church they needed the baptism of the Holy Spirit. This is why modern church relies upon music, entertainment and other programs to make up for their apparent lack of power.

Many people help the hurting and assist the poor and needy but what about the other doctrines of Jesus? What will you say when you have to stand before the Lord and give an account of your life? What will you say about the choices you made?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1533.pdf

RLJ-1533 -- JANUARY 31, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



