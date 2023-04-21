ICAN MAKES HISTORY IN MISSISSIPPI from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ican-makes-history-in-mississippi/
ICAN once again made history this week by winning yet another lawsuit,
this time actually reversing the draconian ban on religious exemptions
for vaccines in Mississippi. ICAN lead attorney, Aaron Siri along with
co-founders of Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights, Lindey Magee and
MaryJo Perry, join Del to recount their uphill battle that led to this
historic victory.