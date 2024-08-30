Forgiveness of Sin-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-AUG 28 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Sin Goes Out It Can Get to Where It Grows Immensely. The Three Aspects of Sin [Forgiveness of Sin, Taking Away of Sin, and the Cleansing of Sin] Can Only Be Done by the Blood of the Lord Jesus Christ. Without the Forgiveness and Cleansing of Sin We Cannot Be in Fellowship with the Lord Jesus.