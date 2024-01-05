Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ISRAEL IS PLANNING TO ATTACK THEMSELVES AGAIN AND BLAME EVERYONE ELSE (SHARE)
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
159 views
Published 2 months ago

Remarque88


Jan 5, 2024


ISRAELS COMPLICATED SCAM IS CHILD'S PLAY

Chycho Channel (Bitchute) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/W6JURIeXgv4F/

WEEP FOR ISRAEL (Clip in video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/dmuyZrVj8nkZ/

Indian Express - Who was Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri

https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/hamas-leader-saleh-al-arouri-killed-9093929/

Iran "terrorist" bombing (Zero Hedge) - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/least-20-dead-after-twin-blasts-rip-through-memorial-irgcs-soleimani-southern-iran

Al Jazeera English - Gaza Updates (Journalist screenshots in video)

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2024/1/4/israel-hamas-war-live-bloody-day-for-hezbollah-tensions-with-israel-soar?update=2598383

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/mfhdMuqaxXXK

Keywords
deceptionisraelscampsyopgazahamasblamegladioremarque88attack themselves

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket