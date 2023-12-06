BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PUTIN FLEW to THE UAE
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
53 views • 12/06/2023

Isolated Putin cynically flew to the UAE. Next will be an equally cynically isolated visit to Riyadh. Tomorrow there will also be isolated negotiations between Putin and the President of Iran.

Russia's diplomatic isolation is growing stronger. 😀

After Putin completed negotiations with Emir Bin Zayed in the UAE and is now heading to Riyadh for talks with Bin Salman.

Added later:

 Putin and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia have concluded negotiations.

Peskov reported that they discussed the situation in the Middle East and cooperation within the OPEC+ framework. He noted that Russia and Saudi Arabia recognize their responsibility for maintaining stability in the energy market.

✈️✈️✈️ Peskov also commented on the escort of Putin's plane by Su-35S fighters.

"The region is unstable. If the UAE and Saudi Arabia are stable and safe countries, the surrounding area is, of course... The adjacent region is undoubtedly full of dangers and unpredictability, so naturally, all measures are taken to ensure the security of the head of the Russian state at the proper level."

It is unknown whether Putin will meet with the fighter pilots, as the presidential aircraft and military planes land in different locations.

"I think Putin certainly knows or will find out exactly who these pilots are."



