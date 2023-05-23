Severed Conscience Part 3 - Technology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this third installment of our series #Severed Conscience, AI, blue screen technology and social media are the focus of our research. As Sean Parker of Face Book publicly stated, the developers of social media knew exactly what they were doing when they instituted infinite scroll lists. They wanted to trigger dopamine highs in order keep your eyes glued to the platform.
To purchase our series visit https://severedconscience.com