WEF Panelist: Warfare Is Most Effective Means For "Vaccine" Uptake

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Wide Awake Media
World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Maria Leptin: It's not necessary to persuade a citizenry into taking experimental mRNA injections using science, when you can use outright warfare instead.
Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=nXlCiFaBP1s
For more content like this, visit: https://wide-awake-media.com