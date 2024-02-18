We Rejected Him First!!!

As I read the word of the Lord, knowing who I am in God. Being fully aware that we chose to reject Him. We chose to have Jesus crucified. We were the first to murder, commit idolatry, forsake the laws, and every other sin that has been committed on this earth. After knowing the truth.

When the Holy Ghost began revealing this to me, it was a bitter pill to swallow. Because we like to rationalize that the evils perpetrated against us were the fault of others.