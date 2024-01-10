Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JOHN GIUCA ⚖🚫 GRID KID MURDER PART 3
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
495 Subscribers
19 views
Published 2 months ago

Source: https://fb.watch/psI2jdSUzj/?mibextid=Nif5oz


"I had nothing to do with this crime ... all I did was have a party that night and now I'm in prison for 25 to life for something I didn't do."


Now, John Giuca and his family are hoping for an opportunity to prove his innocence. Part 3 of our story.


https://freejohngiuca.com/


https://www.instagram.com/livefromprison/


https://www.change.org/p/kathy-hochul-free-john-giuca


https://murderpedia.org/male.G/g/giuca-john.htm


Wrestlers Chant "FREE JOHN GIUCA!"


https://www.bitchute.com/video/0JOoOR5Bxgfe/


What Class are you. If you didn't answer "Fuck that Roman Republic bullshit." you are ignorant about what I'm talking about.


https://www.youtube.com/live/RNJNGsyy48s?si=BOpT1MsLQRF8PK8T


You probably believe the bullshit about gaining our independence. More important is you not knowing the difference between Law and Legal, interest bearing currency and non interest bearing currency, and Common Law Jurisdiction and Admiralty Maritime Law Jurisdiction. Why don't you know? Because the Official Curriculum taught in our Institutions of higher Learning Indoctrinated you with bullshit. Hell you probably think you are a monkeys Nephew🤣🤬👎. The Elite Class are prodigy of the fucked up Ruling Class. Considering Class is fucked up. ANTIFEDERALIST Common Law Jurisdiction Sheriff Rattlesnake Ramsey at your service 💪 🤠.2024 AntiFederalist


https://constitutionallaborparty.com

https://AntiFederalist

https://OneVoiceNow.org will tally the vote 👍 💪 🤠.2024


UNELECTED (fascism) PPP, revolving door industry …...

https://elbitsystems.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/


HATEFUL content?

https://twitter.com/PRPNetwork1/status/1742160121231519809/photo/1


Ok. So let's so if THIS triggers "X" (Again) as possibly "HATEFUL"

https://x.com/JaphyRyder32/status/1742470674873209279


🔳 Gov Raids AMOS Organic Farm Pennsylvania

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/A1wfIF_YKdM [Shorts]


💯 🚫Worldwide.ExitTheWHO🚫

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/worldwide-exit-the-who

Keywords
john giucabreezy point joedoreen giulianomark fisherwilson pakulagrid kid murderjoseph hyneselection manipuation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket