In this latest analysis, Scott Ritter delves into the ongoing battles in Kursk, where Russian forces have reclaimed ten crucial villages, sending Ukraine’s offensive into a tailspin. As Ukrainian troops struggle to regain control, Ritter explores the devastating losses on both sides and the strategic significance of Russia’s latest victories. What does this mean for the broader war, and can Ukraine bounce back from these setbacks? Watch as Scott Ritter provides a comprehensive breakdown of the unfolding situation.
Mirrored - WarZone Echo
