Marc Lamont Hill & Sut Jhally on How Israel and the US Dupes Their Citizens to Get What They Want

Marc Lamont Hill & Sit Jhally on How Israel and the US Dupes Their Citizens to Get What They Want





I thought it was important to upload this video so you understand why governments, not only Israel, make up crazy stories about what's going on, even if they know it will get debunked later. A very important tactic "they" use against us. Stay wise.





In this episode of Al Jazeera's 'UpFront', Marc Lamont Hill sits down with documentary producer Sut Jhally. As Israel's attacks on Rafah spark global outrage, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s campaign faces increasing scrutiny, even as the United States continues its support. Sut Jhally, known for his 2016 documentary "The Occupation of the American Mind," reveals the extensive pro-Israeli propaganda targeting American audiences for decades.





