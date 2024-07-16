IS JD VANCE A GOOD VP PICK? PROVOCATEUR ASTROLOGY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY WE TAKE A LOOK AT JD VANCE'S ASTROLOGICAL CHART TO SEE IF HE HAS WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A GOOD VICE PRESIDENT.?
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
https://seacoastastrological.com/
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rubmble, Brighteon, odysee, Twiiter
#astrology #lhoroscope #jdvance