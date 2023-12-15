Messianic News - Palestine receives MORE FOREIGN AID than most Nations #endtimes #gaza #israel

🔴Please read the description below
Amidst the conflict of the Arab people in Gaza and the Israeli army, the Hamas leaders are safe and sound in Qatar while their people starve. Let’s analyze the hypocrisy of this group and its leaders in this video.
___
🔴 The purpose of displaying these video/s is to show our point on the topic. We do not claim credit for the video. All credit for the first clip belongs to the initial creator(s)
___
🔴Disclaimer: This is not targeting a group of people, just simply analyzing the facts and proof displayed in the video
