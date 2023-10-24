Vanessa Beeley "Despite what you think, Palestinians are not celebrating death!"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On

Oct 24, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Vanessa Beeley

Topic: Despite what you think, Palestinians are not celebrating death!







https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley

https://beeley.substack.com/





Bio:



Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria,Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2017 Vanessa was a finalist for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism which was won by the much-acclaimed Robert Parry that year. In 2018 Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromised integrity in journalism. Vanessa contributes regularly to Mint Press News, Russia Today, UK Column, The Last American Vagabond, and many other independent media outlets. Please support her work at her Patreon account.

https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley







Interview Panel





Immense Gratitude for your support!

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854









WELLNESS RESOURCES

(Note: I AM my own podcast sponsor. Your purchase from any of these links will help support the podcast. But of course, your health and wellness is foremost so I only recommend the best.)

Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)



2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/





Cell Core – (Anti-parasites and Heavy metal detox nutraceuticals)

https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer (Patient Direct Code BXqbah4A)





Water Wellness – (Quinton Marine Minerals and more)

http://shrsl.com/1vfsx-2ffl-12yt4





Premier Research Labs – (QRA Biofield Energy Tested Nutraceuticals)





https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/











Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

https://www.quantumnurse.life/





Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -

https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-





Dr. Karl Moore, PhD

Podcast: Made in Nature

https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/





Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/





TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/