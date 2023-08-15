Video by our Russian Marines - Inspection of a Turkish Tanker, which was Heading to the Ukrainian Port

Video of the inspection of a Turkish tanker, which was going to the Ukrainian port by our marines.

The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of the inspection of the dry cargo ship "Sukru Okan" under the flag of Palau, which was en route to the Ukrainian port of Izmail on August 13th.

The video shows a flyover by a Russian Ka-29 helicopter from the patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" of the Black Sea Fleet. The patrol ship did not comply with the request to stop the dry cargo ship "Sukru Okan." The video also captures the moment when a group of Russian military personnel landed on the ship to conduct inspections, check documentation, and carry out search activities within the ship's premises to verify the presence of prohibited cargo.

Footage of the work of the Russian inspection group of the patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet "Vasily Bykov" on the dry cargo ship "Sukra Okan" on August 13!💥💥💥 Pay attention to the adequate behavior of our military. No rudeness, no violence...

