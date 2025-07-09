Comparison with North Carolina Storms and FEMA Coordination

Last year in NC, relief teams had to evade FEMA to deliver aid—now under Trump, Texas sees unprecedented federal cooperation. What changed? First responders & satellite tech are making the difference, but why wasn’t this collaboration possible before?





Watch the explosive interview for the full story.





#DisasterResponse #FEMAFail #TexasRelief #SatelliteSaves #PrepareDontPanic





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport