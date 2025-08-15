BrightLearn - Urgent Financial Warnings, an interview with Steve Quayle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This BrightLearn podcast features an urgent interview between Mike Adams and Steve Quayle warning of impending EU capital controls, potential asset seizures, global economic collapse and geopolitical conflict, while advocating for gold and silver as financial safeguards amid rising instability.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.