Drink Along w#beerandgear 146: New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Blaze Lightning 5.0/5*

Running 7.3 for the ABV, 20 for the IBUs and the SRM is a lemony hazy 11 by my eye.
Nice and well balanced, crafted up to their usual standards this lost out to Electric Thunderclap in my book but still a solid match up.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Skal!
E.
