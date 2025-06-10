L.A. Riots: Blame Game

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Media downplay the violence and mayhem because they support the cause.
They wax poetic about everything but the victims.
How come these networks aren’t interviewing the ‘protestors’?
There is a selective shielding going on.
Their delusional commentary alongside the videos is a perfect juxtaposition of reality and ideology.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (10 June 2025)