⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 14th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade close to Zagoruykovka and Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howitzer, as well as Plastun and Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 81st airmobile, 24th and 53rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novoye and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 420 Ukrainian troops, one tank, 10 motor vehicles, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one 105-mm UK-made L-119 howitzer.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have actively improved the tactical situation and defeated manpower and hardware of 24th, 47th, 54th, and 115th mechanised, 25th airborne and 68th jaeger brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novgorodskoye, Umanskoye, Semyonovka, Novokalinovo, and Ocheretino (Donetsk People's Republic)..

In addition, seven counterattacks of AFU 25th airborne, 71st jaeger, 59th motorised infantry, 23rd and 115th mechanised brigades have been repelled close to Pervomayskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Umanskoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 295 soldiers, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one German-made Marder IFV, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, Russian troops have hit one 155-mm U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 105-mm U.S.-made M102 howitzer, and one Khmara electronic warfare station.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units have improved the situation along the front line and defeated the units of 72nd mechanised, 58th motorised infantry, and 128th territorial defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Urozhaynoye, Vodyanoye, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 90 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage to manpower and hardware of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have destroyed one command and observation post of the 13th Ukrainian National Guard Brigade's battalion, as well as AFU manpower and military hardware in 110 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 270 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and six HIMARS MLRS projectiles.



📊In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 21,137 unmanned aerial vehicles, 502 air defence missile systems, 15,789 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,266 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,884 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,050 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.