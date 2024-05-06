BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Possibility of who the TWO WITNESSES ARE, Part 1
End the global reset
361 views • 12 months ago

why is there two witnesses? why not just one? why not three? why is that have to be two in Revelation? The Bible has interesting things to say that if we think about it for a little while we have a different possibility of who these two witnesses are. You have not heard this one before. this one is food for thought. but it is sure making sense in light of scripture

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

for study of the forthcoming kingdom in the last days you can go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.comYou can also go to my YouTube channel at the following linkhttps://youtu.be/sjZnaZsMDYQ?si=tPB2TbsEtzWaqjzq

religionbible prophecylast daysbook of revelationgreat tribulationthe two witnesseswhere are theywho are theycan we know
