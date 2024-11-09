WEATHER MODIFICATION EXPOSED! - Spain Hit By Massive Flooding! - Food Shortages In The UK!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive flooding in Spain as the United Kingdom faces potential rationing due to food shortages.

As Hurricane Rafael nears the United States after months of modified and manipulated hurricanes like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton which caused widespread devastation, we're seeing hundreds of Earthquakes go off throughout Europe and the United States.

Simultaneously, we have seen deadly floods in Spain that appeared to "come out of nowhere" without even a rainfall according to many people living around Valencia, Spain.

When we look at weather maps and precipitation mapping leading up to the flooding in Spain, it's clear that there is some strange weather modification happening. We know this is very possible for the state to do as there are many projects surrounding moving hurricanes which the US and UK governments have openly admitted to in the past. There is also the more recent case of Dubai where cloud seeding lead to massive flooding, destroying tourism for a period of time and devastating many businesses.

The reality is, it's real. And why would the government destroy parts of their own country? Because out of chaos comes order and with fear comes dependence as the supply chain collapses and the grid becomes useless. From there, the state pushes digital IDs, emergency orders, CBDCs, attached carbon and social credits (people will blindly believe this is "climate change" due to cO2) and eventually 15 Minute Cities. It's the obvious direction of the World Economic Forum and it's being adopted everywhere with food rations and electricity rations.

Spain even involved itself with the United Nations in April to July 2020 as we reported at the time "spraying the skies with heavy metals to combat covid." They're obviously open to eugenics and creating mass psychosis.

The United Nations recently passed The Pact For The Future which we had previously reported on with Mark Gonzales. 193 countries agreed to this LAW. This involves all countries to bow to net zero, bans on meat by 2029 as well as air travel. It involves having a digital ID and a carbon credit score attached to a digital bank account which can shut you out if you say negative things about the government.

This passed and few realized.

And it just happens that they're pushing weather modification to the brink simultaneously as well as destroying the supply chain with World War 3, Civil War, the Bird Flu hoax which involves culling massive numbers of animals as well as injecting the food supply and of course the elimination of farm land.

They want technocracy. Get prepared now.





