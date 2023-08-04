GBN News with Jan Halper-Hayes on Pres. Trump Indictment & Election Fraud Claims (clip)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stephen Dixon clashes with guest Jan Halper-Hayes on Trump claims of rigged election: 'He knows it wasn't'
They have the goods, and Trump knew if he presented the evidence early on, there would be a civil war.'
U.S. Political analyst, Jan Halper-Hayes, argues that anyone who doesn't think that the prosecutors have the 'real results' from the election are 'fooling themselves.'
https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1686997386328244224?s=20