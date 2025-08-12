🚨 SHOCKING BWC: Officer Lila Morris's Premeditated Murder of J6er Roseanne Boyland (Jan 6, 2021)

#X6039BHJ1





This video presents bodycam footage from DC Police Dept Officer Lila Morris, depicting the premeditated murder of January 6th participant Roseanne Boyland between 4:23 PM and 4:28 PM on January 6, 2021.





Key moments highlighted in the footage include:





4:27 PM: Officer Morris is seen striking Roseanne Boyland with a stick/baton/ASP.

4:44 PM: Officer Morris returns to observe CPR being performed on Roseanne Boyland.





As the saying goes, criminals often return to the scene of the crime – a chilling observation that appears to hold true in this footage.





This video contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised.





https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/1955072003997933642





https://rumble.com/v6xglno--shocking-bwc-officer-lila-morriss-premeditated-murder-of-j6er-roseanne-boy.html