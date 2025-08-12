🚨 SHOCKING BWC: Officer Lila Morris's Premeditated Murder of J6er Roseanne Boyland (Jan 6, 2021)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video presents bodycam footage from DC Police Dept Officer Lila Morris, depicting the premeditated murder of January 6th participant Roseanne Boyland between 4:23 PM and 4:28 PM on January 6, 2021.
Key moments highlighted in the footage include:
4:27 PM: Officer Morris is seen striking Roseanne Boyland with a stick/baton/ASP.
4:44 PM: Officer Morris returns to observe CPR being performed on Roseanne Boyland.
As the saying goes, criminals often return to the scene of the crime – a chilling observation that appears to hold true in this footage.
This video contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised.
https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/1955072003997933642
https://rumble.com/v6xglno--shocking-bwc-officer-lila-morriss-premeditated-murder-of-j6er-roseanne-boy.html